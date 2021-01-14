Army soldier apprehended in connection to death of 25-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A soldier has been apprehended and placed in pre-trial confinement in connection with the death of a 25-year-old military spouse.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found dead in her home by military police.

It happened at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 on Schofield Barracks.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), who is leading the murder investigation, says special agents took the suspect into custody Wednesday evening for questioning.

It is unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

“This is now an ongoing homicide investigation into a senseless and tragic death,” said Chris Grey,

spokesman for Army CID. “Our agents will continue to work diligently in the pursuit of justice for the victim and her loved ones.”



No additional details are available at this time.