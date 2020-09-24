Solar energy business selling all assets to the public in online auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A major O’ahu solar energy provider is conducting an online auction. Sunetric, who filed for bankruptcy in February, will be selling hundreds of supplies from now until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The solar energy business, which was started by a local family and later sold to a mainland entity, decided to call it quits earlier this year.

“We’ve been tasked by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court with clearing an entire warehouse and contents of multiple offices at Sunetric’s headquarters in Kailua,” says Alicia Brandt, owner of Oahu Auctions. “This is a unique opportunity for smaller contractors and homeowners to acquire panels and materials that are already here on the island.”

The company says it will be auctioning off hundreds of solar panels, inverters and other rooftop materials, tools and electrical supplies. The public can also expect to find work vans, a forklift and a multitude of other warehouse equipment and office furniture.





Courtesy: Oahu Auctions / Sunetric

Sunetric says anyone can place a bid. In-person viewing will also be available on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 before the auction ends.

Details of the auction, along with the online catalog can be found here.

