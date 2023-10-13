HONOLULU (KHON2) — The EPA is applying a soil stabilizer on the ash and debris from burned buildings and vehicles in Lahaina.

They started in zone 6-C and are now working in zones 9-H, 9-I, 9-J, and 9-M.

They said these areas were chosen to keep students safe when schools reopen on Monday.

They won’t use the stabilizer on cultural sites and are moving cat feeding stations.

The EPA advises everyone to wait 24 hours before going back to their property.