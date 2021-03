HONOLULU (KHON2) — In times of need, we’ve seen Hawaii pull together to help each other out. This time, was no different!

It happened at Waialua High and Intermediate School on Tuesday night.

Neighbors who live nearby, provided free dinner to all the people who were affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding.