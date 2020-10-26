Social Scene: Strange lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was all over social media, people posting stories about seeing some strange lights in the sky over the weekend.

It was definitely an out of this world experience.

These bright lights were shooting through the skies on Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Some people thought it was a meteor shower, a drone or maybe something unexplainable.

Experts on top Mauna Kea say, it was likely the re-entry of a rocket booster into the Earth’s atmosphere from a launch in 2008.

Astronomers found a map of the object’s flight path which was near the Hawaiian Islands. 

