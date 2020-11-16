Social Scene: National Fast Food Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you love burgers and fries, Monday is your day because it’s National Fast Food Day!

Fast food became popular in the U.S. in the 1950’s, after World War I, when cars became popular and more affordable.

America has the largest fast food industry in the world – including tacos, pizza, burgers, chicken, desserts and more.

In honor of National Fast Food Day, a bunch of fast food chains are offering deals.

By downloading the restaurant’s app, you can get a free cheeseburger at McDonald’s, a free side with the purchase of a family meal at Popeyes, and a free scoop of ice cream at Baskin-Robbins.