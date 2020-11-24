Social Scene: Ken Jennings to guest host Jeopardy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The popular game show Jeopardy has announced that Ken Jennings will be the first interim guest host.

Jeopardy will resume production next Monday, Nov. 30.

Jennings’ episodes will air the week of Jan. 11.

The last shows featuring Trebek will air the week of Jan. 4.

Jennings won 74 Jeopardy games in a row and last year’s “Greatest of All Time” competition.

The game show says it will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement for Trebek who died earlier this month at the age of 80.

Jennings says he is honored, but there will only be one Alex Trebek.