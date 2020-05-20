Social Scene: Honoring Bruddah Iz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another late Hawaiian musician is being honored.

Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, also known as Bruddah Iz being featured in a Google Doodle, on what would have been his 61st birthday.

The animation includes the Hawaiian singer-songwriter’s beloved rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

His album “Facing Future” hit it big, and his medley of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” has been featured on numerous movies, TV shows and commercials.

Iz is widely referred to as the “Voice of Hawaii” and is credited for forever changing the face of Hawaiian music.

He passed away more than 20 years ago.