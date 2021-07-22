Grimmway Farms recalls certain carrot products due to potential Salmonella contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Grimmway Farms has voluntarily issued a recall of certain carrot products because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella.

The following products are being voluntarily recalled:

Courtesy: US Food and Drug Administration

“The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test, said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available.”

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses have been linked to this recall, but warns that Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, kupuna and those with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people can also experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. More severe cases can also lead to arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

