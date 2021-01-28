Social Scene: 9-year-old surfer’s 400-day mission

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A young surfer is on a mission to surf 400 days in a row!

We’re talking about a kid from New Jersey, who’s doing some good deeds along the way.

Carter Doorley taught himself how to surf when he was just five!

When the pandemic began, and the parks and playgrounds started shutting down, he asked his parents if he could surf.

He’s trying to surf as much as he can everyday for four hundred days in a row. This is day 241.

While Carter is on this mission, he’s also giving back to the community.

During the holidays Carter collected over 1,100 cans for his local food pantry and he also plans to donate $500 to repair a skate park.

He ends each surfing day the same way, by picking up trash along the shore.