HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a recent viral social media video, rats can be seen scampering around the donut display at the Safeway on South Beretania Street.

The customer who shot the video said she saw five rats in the display and was in disbelief at what she was witnessing.

“I was shocked because I’ve never seen that in my life or since I’ve been here in Hawaii I haven’t seen that in any stores anything like that,” the customer said.

The State Department of Health investigated the rodent infestation and reported pest control has been inspecting twice daily since the incident.

KHON2.com reached out to Safeway management and they declines to comment.

The establishment remains with its green placard and the DOH will be following up.