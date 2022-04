HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17, for Big Island summits above 12,000 feet elevation.

It’s snowing on Mauna Kea.

Images on the Canada France Hawaii Telescope show the snow.

According the CFHT website, as of 10:20 a.m., the temperature is 30 degrees.