Snorkeler rescued off Waianae beach fronting Rest Camp died

UPDATE 2/14/2020 – The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified him as Christian Boulden, 54-year-old male from Maryland. He died yesterday, February 13.

—-

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after being rescued at the beach fronting Pililaau Army Recreation Center, also known as Rest Camp, at 5 p.m. on February 13.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the Honolulu Fire and Police Department responded to an unresponsive snorkeler at the military installation.

A paddleboarder noticed that the man not moving and began bringing him to shore. A lifeguard swam and paddled the man to shore.

Onshore lifeguards and firefighters performed CPR until paramedics took over with advanced life resuscitation efforts.

The man, who officials say is a visitor, was transported in critical condition to an area emergency room.