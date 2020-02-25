Snorkel Safety workshop this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a snorkel safety workshop on Saturday, February 29, 2020., from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The workshop is open to the public.

The purpose of the workshop is to keep people safe and aware as well as to get input on the best ways to get the message out of being safe.

Participants will include state and county first responder, enforcement and medical personnel, public health practitioners, visitor industry representatives, dive boat charters, snorkel rental companies, equipment manufacturers, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The workshop costs $50.00. This includes all sessions and lunch.

For registration information and schedule: www.snorkelsafetystudy.com

Parking at the Hawaii Convention Center is $10.00 for the day.