HONOLULU (KHON2) – “Hanohano Kūhiō” is a live, virtual concert being held on Friday, July 9, that celebrates Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole and his establishment of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

The concert will be live-streamed on the ʻŌiwi TV Facebook page from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here is a sneak-peak performance by Natalie Ai Kamauu, Iolani Kamauu, and Puka Asing.