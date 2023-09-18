HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recording studio in Kakaako is searching for answers after someone stole more than $15,000 worth of equipment.

Le Vanta records,” said the break-in happened early Saturday morning — just days before they were set to move to a new location.

The company said this is a big setback for them and the community since they work with local artists and donate their time and equipment to community events.

“We were only a few days away from moving to a new studio location and that’s been a lot of resources and time being put in that place so this is a pretty big set back that this happened at this time,” said Le Vanta Records founder Jack Mcfall.

“We’ve contacted as many music stores as we can just to see if anybody tries to resell our stuff,” added another founder of Le Vanta, Jullian Sullivan.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department.