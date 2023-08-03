HITCHHIKING SNAKE CAPTURED ON SHIP AT HONOLULU HARBOR (COURTESY: DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stowaway snake was captured on a cargo ship headed for Honolulu Harbor over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents reported the snake slithering about the ship, to the Department of Agriculture on July 29.

The cargo ship was still headed to Honolulu Harbor though, and needed to be extracted from the ship due to the threat it poses to Hawaii’s ecosystem.

The snake aboard was a young boa constrictor according to HDOA.

Native to Central and South America and being non-venomous, the foot-and-a-half snake still posed a very real threat due to them not having any natural predators in Hawaii.

They eat small mammals like mice and rats and some even prey on bird eggs. So they would be not only be competing with the islands native animal populations for food and shelter, but potentially pose a threat to endangered native birds as well.

HDOA also added that the snakes could pose a threat to humans and small pets.

Luckily, the boa constrictor was successfully captured over the weekend by agricultural inspectors from the HDOA’s Plant Quarantine Branch.

The inspectors were dispatched to Pier 31 and found the snake in a hole on the deck floor.

After inspection, the snake returned to PQB with the inspectors where it will be safeguarded.

Snakes are illegal to transport and possess in Hawaii and individuals possessing any illegal animals may be charged with a class C felony, face up to $200,000 in fines and three years in prison.

Under the Amnesty Program, illegal animals may be turned in to any HDOA office, any municipal zoo or aquarium, or the Hawaiian Humane Society.

If illegal animals are turned in prior to the start of an investigation there will be no criminal charges or fines assessed.

Anyone with information on illegal animals should call the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 643-PEST (7378).