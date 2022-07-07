Officers captured a live snake at The Home Depot in Kapolei on July 6, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Agriculture)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Agriculture said officers captured a live snake at the Home Depot in Kapolei on Wednesday night.

The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to the 911 call from employees at the store at around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived they spotted the snake on a pallet in a shipping container of mixed goods and used a bucket to capture the reptile.

The snake was transferred to the Kapolei Police Station and was taken into custody on Thursday morning by agricultural inspectors.

According to HDOA, the snake is about 21 inches long and is a non-venomous juvenile gopher snake — a reptile found in North America. Gopher snakes can grow up to about seven feet long.

HDOA said snakes are illegal to possess in Hawaii and are a threat to Hawaii’s unique ecosystems.