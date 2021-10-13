Smokey Robinson is returning to Hawaii to perform at Waikiki Shell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Motown living legend is returning to Hawaii to perform some of his biggest hits at the Waikiki Shell, on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Now just imagine the setlist. He has decades worth of songs to choose from — going back to the ’60s with “Tears of a Clown,” and “Shop Around.” To the ’70s with “Cruisin,” then there’s the 80’s hits “Just to See Her” and “One Heartbeat,” just to name a few.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.