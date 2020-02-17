Firefighters put out S. Beretania building fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a commercial building fire on S. Beretania on February 16 around 5:12 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fire officials responded to a building fire at 819 S. Beretania Street with 14 units and found smoke coming from the building. As they worked to put out the fire, the situation prompted the shutdown of Beretania Street between Ward Avenue and Alapai Street.

The fire was later extinguished and the police department said that no injuries were reported.

Smoke can be seen from a commercial building on Sunday, February 16, around 3:50 p.m.

So far, no word on any reported injuries or the cause of the fire.

We will update this post when more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story