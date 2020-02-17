Firefighters put out S. Beretania building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a commercial building fire on S. Beretania on February 16 around 5:12 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fire officials responded to a building fire at 819 S. Beretania Street with 14 units and found smoke coming from the building. As they worked to put out the fire, the situation prompted the shutdown of Beretania Street between Ward Avenue and Alapai Street.

Beretania St. shut down between Ward Ave. and Alapai St. due to structure fire. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) February 17, 2020

The fire was later extinguished and the police department said that no injuries were reported.

Smoke can be seen from a commercial building on Sunday, February 16, around 3:50 p.m.

