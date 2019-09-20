HFD says Mililani storage yard fire was an accident

Update 9/24: We now know what caused a fire that filled the sky above Mililani with thick, black smoke last week.

HFD says that the fire was accidentally caused by work being done at Geotech Solutions on Lanikuhana Avenue.

The work ignited a small brush fire that spread to plastics and other stored combustibles.

It took firefighters more than 9 hours to contain the blaze.

Damage was $850 thousand.

Update: Firefighters are back out in Mililani to monitor a possible flare up at a storage yard fire.

Officials said that the fire at Geo-Tech Solutions on Lanikuhana Avenue was contained just before 10:45 Thursday night, but a possible flare up was reported just after 4 this morning.

HFD says that plastic, a high fuel load and a lack of water sources in the area were challenges for firefighters.

No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Large black smoke can be seen for miles in Mililani after a fire broke out on Thursday, Sept. 19.

It happened around 94-840 Lanikuhana Avenue at Geotech Solutions, a business that deals with erosion and sediment control, says HFD.

A total of 19 HFD units staffed with 58 personnel responded to this incident, which happened around 12:50 p.m. State and Federal fire units were also on the scene.

(Roy McClay)

The fire department is still investigating how the fire started, but they say that it happened in the company’s storage yard and that the company uses a lot of plastic products for their work and that’s what is currently burning and causing the black smoke.

According to HFD, units are using a compound, remote water source as there is no fire hydrant nearby which posed as a challenge for responders to battle the fire.

The fire was reported under control at 5:19 p.m. and 100% contained at 10:43 p.m.

Damage estimates have yet to be determined, no homes were threatened, and no injuries were reported.