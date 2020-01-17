Smoke seen coming from Makiki building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy smoke can be seen coming from a two-alarm fire on January 16, just after 2 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with 12 units staffed with 60 personnel to 1630 Liholiho Street, which is an apartment building on Makiki.

COURTESY OF BRANDON PASCUA

Firefighters were able to establish command and are working to put out the fire.

An investigator and Emergency Medical Services were requested to respond to the scene, but officials were not able to confirm if any injuries were reported.

