Firefighters extinguish a two-alarm Makakilo detached garage fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Black smoke could be seen in a Makakilo neighborhood on Friday, December 13.

Firefighters responded to a home on Ualehi Street with 9 units and 31 personnel at 4:28 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found a detached garage on fire.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the fire did not extend to the main house.

Responders commenced firefighting operations and were able to place the fire under control at 4:34 p.m.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.