HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a building fire in a warehouse on Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe.

The firefighters were on the scene at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. There were smoke and flames that were coming from the structure.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were also on scene for possible trapped occupants, and HFD also requested services from the Honolulu Police Department for traffic control.

HFD said the fire was under control by 12:40 a.m. and extinguished at 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

The cause of the fire and the damage it caused has not yet been determined. The HFD Fire Investigator was called to the scene to investigate.