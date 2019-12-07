Smoke damage done to Kahului Elementary determined accidental

MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department was called to Kahului Elementary School on Friday, December 6, around 5:48 a.m.

According to MPD, firefighters arrived on the scene and found a copy room with major smoke damage, but no fire.

Fire investigators were then called to assist with determining the possible cause.

They later determined the incident was accidental and was possibly caused by a malfunctioning electrical appliance.

Firefighters and investigators later left the scene at 7:16 a.m.

Damages are not available at this time, said MPD.