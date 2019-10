Alejandro Cerezo, of Makawao, was stabbed to death on March 18, 2018, in a bathroom at Queen Kaahumanu Center. The suspect, Kumulipo Sylva, of Kahului, fled the scene but was tracked down by a group of Good Samaritans at Kahului Community Center Park. The group held Sylva until police arrived.

Court documents claim the attack occurred after a confrontation between the two on a Maui County bus.