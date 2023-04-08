WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Several Waipahu business owners are picking up the pieces after six stores were hit in smash-and-grab style burglaries around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.

The string of burglaries took place at The Shops at West Loch Station.

Donnie McBride was not expecting the wake up call he received on Saturday.

“From one of the other store owners saying, ‘You need to get down here.’ And I said, ‘For what?’ They said, ‘Because they’ve hit all of us.’ And I said, ‘Hit all of you?’ He said, ‘Yeah, a store has been broken into,” the owner of Donnie’s Barbecue Soul Food Express said.

“Found windows broke, cash register went into, tip jar stole. Evidently it was a quick job because they did six stores at one time.” Donnie McBride, Donnie’s Barbecue Soul Food Express owner

Hawaiian BBQ House, Hang’s French Coffee & Smoothie, Korean Style CM Chicken, Hot Pot Shabu Shabu and Top Tea + Espresso Waipahu have similar stories.

The manager of Top Tea shared footage that showed the apparent burglars as they ripped the register from the counter. Just a few stores down is Rajah Dat Snack Shop, where the individuals could not get in. The cashier at Rajah Dat still feels nervous.

“Well, I was really angry and my hands were like, still shaking, you see it? They’re still shaking,” Kimberly Yagi said. “Everybody had their windows broken. They tried to get into ours, but obviously, it didn’t crack all the way, I’m not sure what they used. Maybe a spark plug?”

“It could have been them, you know. So, we are all kind of putting ourselves together and banding together and trying to see what we can do,” McBride said.

Yagi proposed the idea that a different approach to security is needed.

“Our security ends at a certain time and they know, you know, criminals know what time security comes in and what time security stops,” Yagi said. “Make the security like different times every day, 6 to 3, 7 to 4, you know, like that kind of stuff? You have to switch it up all the time ’cause it’s like a setup like that when you have a set thing.”

The owner of Pampanga Kitchen, where another unsuccessful break-in took place Saturday, said he has heard of isolated instances.

“But this is like I can say almost everybody, you know, they didn’t get inside of the other spaces, but they definitely tried,” Al Garcia said.

Honolulu police told KHON2 that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests were made as of Saturday afternoon.