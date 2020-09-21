Small structure fire extinguished in the Keaau area of the Big Island

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Hawaii Island extinguished a small structure fire on 28th Street on Sunday morning, Sept. 20.
Hawaii County Fire Department officials said that the fire broke out just after 6 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a locked chain link gate and had to force their way in to gain access to the driveway.
They found a large single-story structure with a small working fire on the front side.
Officials said that the structure was under renovation with multiple discarded items around the house.
The fire was later put out around 6:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported.
