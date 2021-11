HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Cessna plane made an emergency landing on a road just southwest of ’Upolu Airport on the Big Island on Friday, Nov. 19.

A spokesperson with the Hawaii Fire Department told KHON2 that it appears that the plane had mechanical issues, which prompted the pilot to land the aircraft.

The plane, which was reported to be carrying four people, landed safely. There were no reported injuries.