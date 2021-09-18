Small Business Week honors contributions of America’s entrepreneurs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Small Business week ends with Small Business Saturday.

National Small Business Week honors those who have taken a chance to become an entrepreneur and small business owner.

This Kamehameha grad says she turned to Instagram to help keep her business going during the pandemic.

“Now it’s the most seamless thing ever,” said Kea Peters, owner of Kakou Collective. “It’s a really cool experience because no matter where you are, you can still connect to this place that we call home. I can reach to my community whether it’s 12:00 here, 6:00 there. Some people tune in super early in the morning even though they’ve live on the East Coast. It’s the coolest thing.”

Peters says she’s looking forward to learning and continuing to grow her business Kakou Collective which features stationary products featuring Hawaii plants and flowers.