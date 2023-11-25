HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday shopping season continued on Saturday as thousands of shoppers hit up local retailers for Small Business Saturday.



The holiday shopping day started in 2011 to highlight local businesses across the country and falls in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

All across Oahu, there were festivals and craft fairs highlighting all the different local businesses.

In Kaimuki, the annual Keep it Kaimuki Small Business Saturday event happened and it was bigger than ever before.



“We’re absolutely shocked by the turn out today,” said Keep It Simple owner Hunter Long. “We’ve never had a day like this in our entire lives and we’re so thankful.”



Nearly 50 shops in Kaimuki ran specials on Saturday, there were many small vendors, food vendors, and trolleys taking shoppers to different destinations throughout town.

One Hawaii island woman said she’s made it a tradition to fly to Oahu for Thanksgiving and stay through Saturday so she can shop in Kaimuki for the annual event.

Other shoppers said they love shopping local so they can find the unique Made in Hawaii items you can’t find in box stores.

Business owners said it’s more important than ever for people to support local as inflation and costs keep rising.

“As a small business, we’re seeing the effects of the recession, it’s been so slow, we were dying for a day like this and so to have it come and be so fruitful is such a blessing and we’re encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season,” Long added.

“Anything you buy, whether it’s a necessity or a gift, if you’re spending money somewhere else your not supporting your neighbor and we want to keep people employed here and keep our neighborhood energized,” explained Kaimuki’s newest store Island Boy owner Andrew Mau.

“I think its important to support the smaller guys,” explained Palolo resident Jenn Grant. “Ali’iolani is having their keep it Kaimuki craft fair and one of my old students is one of the vendors there, so supporting people like that is more important.”

Many local retailers said they’ll have discounts throughout the evening and see if your favorite store are on social media and check for cyber Monday deals on your favorite local items.