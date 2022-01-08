Small business grants available for Maui restaurants, bars, and gyms

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced a small business grant is available for qualified restaurants, bars and gyms.

Applications are online at https://www.mauinuistrong.info/maui-county-small-business-grant

The grant is from the American Rescue Plan funding to help businesses struggling in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The business must have a location on Maui, and it must have been in business before Jan. 1, 2021. Other criteria are also required to get the grant.

The grant is made possible by a collaboration between the Maui Federal Credit Unions and Maui County.

For questions, call Kokua Maui County Grant hotline at (808) 270-5745, Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

