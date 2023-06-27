HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many Hawaii hotel properties saw a slower-than-expected spring season, and they are now counting on a busy summer to make up for it, some are even increasing their kamaaina deals to fill up those rooms.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Hawaii Tourism Authority’s hotel performance report showed a 2% decline in hotel room occupancy in May compared to last year.

Kaimana Beach Hotel General Manager Haaheo Zablan said summer occupancy is expected to pick up.

Zablan said, “What we’re seeing over the next couple of months, you know, we feel a lot better than we did just a few months ago.”

Meanwhile, Outrigger’s Chief Commercial Officer Sean Dee said some of the declines in occupancy during the spring were from large markets, such as the West Coast and Asian countries like Japan.

Dee said, “You’re seeing about a 10% pullback from the West Coast, which historically has always been the number one market for Hawaii and definitely the neighbor islands.”

Hotels are also having trouble booking rooms months in advance, many Hawaii visitors are booking hotels just weeks out from their visit. Hotels like the Kaimana Beach Hotel and Outrigger Resorts & Hotels properties are tapping into the local market to help drum up business.

Zablan said, “For a limited time we’re adding 20% off our peace of mind rate, we’re waiving resort fees, we’re offering 50% off valet parking as well as two beverages.”

The Outrigger properties are also waiving resort fees for kamaaina and other discounts.

Dee said, “We want to try to cater to that group, they want to come out and enjoy a blue note show in Waikiki. We want them to be able to spend the night.”

Meanwhile, at the Waikiki Grand Hotel operator Mark Howard said they operate differently than full-service hotels.

The Waikiki Grand Hotel is a hotel-condo and has no resort fees. Howard said they usually keep rates lower year-round, which helps keep a consistent number of bookings.

Howard said, “We maintain our rates and occupancy rates online manually rather than relying on automated systems that the big hotels use, by paying attention to individual properties or individual units we’re able to maintain a higher occupancy rate.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Bottom line, kamaaina could still find savings this summer as hotels work to fill up vacancies.