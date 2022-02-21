Sluggish NASED project looms as Hawaii bids Aloha to Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium said aloha to the community Monday as the Great Aloha Run’s drive-thru event was the last scheduled event in the stadium’s life. Reconstruction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

It was a dynamic venue, hosting primarily football games, but also Minor League Baseball with the Hawaii Islanders, boxing, the Great Aloha Run, and some epic concerts among other events.

“Mine was Bruno Mars that last one. Me Too! Yeah, beautiful concert, that was awesome.” GAR Organizers Carole Kai and Claire Nakamura said of their favorite memories.

The primary occupant was University of Hawaii football, which spent 46 seasons at the stadium. Legendary Hawaii broadcaster Larry Beil says one triumph stands out in particular: the 1989 thrashing of rival BYU.

“At the time, it was such a rivalry. I mean, it wasn’t life or death to beat BYU, it was more important than that,” Beil said. “Hawaii had lost 10 straight games. And BYU comes in, and this was just destruction. I mean, everything was working. 56-14 was the final score.”

Looking forward, the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District has had a request for proposal pushed back to early 2022, which has yet to go out.

“We should just throw it out there and have the three developers let us know what their ideas are. They could shape the future of Aloha Stadium and sitting here waiting for some perfect document to evolve I think is a costly waste of time,” State Senator Glenn Wakai said.

NASED’s schedule has the contract award scheduled to go out later this year and construction to begin in 2023, but it’s opening remains in question.

“Probably late 2025 I think I’m not going to shy away from I’m very frustrated with the current administration and their lack of sense of urgency to get something done during their final months in an office” Wakai said. “So I’m also almost at the point where I think we just need to get a new governor in place for us to actually move this down field “