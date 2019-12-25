Slow Start to 2019 Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Bowl is a Christmas Eve tradition for many.

But this Christmas Eve it was a very slow start.

In fact, there were only a couple hundred tailgaters at Aloha Stadium around noon-just three hours before kick-off, which left many Hawaii fans worried.

“I’m a little shocked,” said UH fan Jody Hall. “We showed up about an hour prior to stand in line thinking there was going to be a big crowd.”

Many fans figured the stadium would be packed due to the fact Hawaii was playing their big rival BYU.

“Huge rival, we have a pretty good record against them with Rolovich,” said Bows fan Rob Ahquin. “We just talked about the game where he scored about 75 points on him and hopefully we can repeat that at this year’s Hawaii Bowl.”

Fans slowly started coming in, and an hour before kick-off the parking lot was full and traffic started to build.

“I know most people are probably last minute Christmas shopping,” Ahquin said laughing. “Hopefully the rest of them are working a half day and will be here before game time.”

Many fans called the stadium throughout the week to make sure they could come in after kick off.

“We got a lot of inquiries about that this week and we are anticipating a lot of people coming in even after kick off but again it’s a great day to come out and celebrate and enjoy football with the family,” said Ryan Andrews, Deputy Director at Aloha Stadium.

Other fans were just happy to be there to cheer on the Bows.

“UH games is something we always love to do and we try and make it every single game no matter what,” said fan Dave Stone.

“My number one Christmas wish for today is to beat BYU,” said fan Stephanie Kiyosaki.