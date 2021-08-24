Slew of legal cases and settlements could soon cost Honolulu taxpayers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A slew of legal cases and settlements with former and current big-name officials could soon cost Honolulu taxpayers.

A city council committee voted to advance settlement of a wrongful termination claim made by former parks director Michele Nekota, who was demoted in February after a change of helm in the mayor’s office.

The state’s public housing director sued the city over damage from an overflowing Niu Valley streamwater.

Ex-HART CEO Dan Grabauskas will get some legal bills covered relating to a federal investigation of the rail project. The committee opted not to fund a retainer of a special counsel for Grabauskas for the ongoing investigation.

The dollar amounts for the dozen approvals advancing to full council won’t be revealed publicly until next week.