HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s rail system, which has officially been named Skyline, is on track to open on to the public on June 30.

From 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30, rides on Honolulu’s rail system will be completely free — that means riders won’t even need to purchase or bring a Holo Card.

However, active Holo Cards will be required to ride the trains during the remainder of the free period, which will last from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4.

Riders can purchase Holo Cards from select retail partners — including 7-Eleven, Foodland and Times Supermarkets — or at the stations.

For reduced fare cards, including those that can be used by seniors and youth, riders will need to provide photo verification.

Some ways riders can receive reduced fare cards are at the Kalihi Transit Center or with AlohaQ appointments at satellite city halls, excluding the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall.

The Department of Transportation Services said a round-trip ride on the tracks will take about 45 minutes; a one-way trip from one end to the other should take approximately 22 minutes.

Those ride times do not account for wait times at the stations; trains are expected to depart from all stations every 10 minutes.

When on the trains and at the stations, riders are not allowed to eat food or drink anything besides water.

While there are no public restrooms, attendants at the station can grant entry to the private bathrooms, which have infant changing stations and are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Riders using electric scooters, bikes or other wheeled modes of transportation are allowed to walk or roll those inside the stations and trains, but riding those other devices while inside is prohibited.

Additionally, people will not be allowed to play loud music, nor will people be allowed to play instruments inside the stations.

Each station will have electronic displays informing riders which direction the next train will be going.

The doors of the trains will be open for roughly 20 seconds at the stations.

For riders who are using wheelchairs, there are spaces on the trains where they can park their wheelchairs without needing to be strapped in.

DTS Director Roger Morton said about 30,000 riders are expected by the end of the five-day period of free rides.

Park-and-ride lots are available at three locations: the Kaneohe (UH West Oahu) Station, Honouliuli (Hoopili) Station and the Halawa Aloha Stadium Station.

Parking is free, but the lots will close at the conclusion of service and cars are not allowed overnight.

Street parking is available at the Kulakai (East Kapolei) Station, as well as near the Honouliuli Station.

Riders will not be allowed to park at Leeward Community College, but there will be new bus routes to help riders out.

New bus schedules are set to go into effect on Saturday, July 1, and more information on Skyline operations can be found online.