HONOLULU (KHON2) — After waiting well over a decade for a portion of the Honolulu Rail to be up and running, locals have a great weekend grand opening event coming their way.

There are nine days to go until we finally get to ride Honolulu’s rail system which the city is now calling “Skyline”.

The first phase from east Kapolei to Halawa opens Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Rides will be free through July 4th.

Aloha stadium which is across the street from the Halawa Station is celebrating the opening of “Skyline” with a weekend of activities, giveaways and offers for those who show their “Holo” card.

West Oʻahu residents can also ride the rail to the swap meet and the 50th State Fair that weekend and will not have to worry about paying for parking as well as for the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii’s First Annual End Alz’s Yard Sale.

Things to look forward to for the opening weekend on July 1 and July 2 include:

Shop all weekend long: show your HOLO card at specially marked Swap Meet & Marketplace vendors for special offers or discounts! Complete listing of participating vendors can be found online at https://alohastadium.hawaii.gov/main/ride-shop-dine-at-aloha-stadium

Giveaways: Starting at 8am on Saturday and Sunday, riders who show their HOLO card will receive a FREE limited-edition reusable shopping bag. (Main Salt Lake Gate Walk-up Entrance) *Limited supplies available. While supplies last. SPONSORED BY ODEM CORPORATION.

Grab a bite to eat: The Marketplace food court features a mix of local grinds and specialty foods from some of Hawaii’s favorite restaurants and food trucks!

Shop Oahu Auctions Mahalo for the Memories Sale: Take a piece of Aloha Stadium with you! Items available for sale include turf boxes, commemorative coins, seat backs, seat cushions and more!

Join the Fun at the 50 th State Fair. Weekend Hours: June 30 and July 1-3. Visit here for fair specials and pricing. Friday: 6:00 p.m. (skyline HOLO card giveaway). Saturday: 4:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. Monday: 6 p.m.

State Fair. Weekend Hours: June 30 and July 1-3. Support A Non-Profit:Join the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii for their End Alz Yard Sale on Saturday, July 1, from 8:00am – 1:00pm, located within the Swap Meet & Marketplace at Section 14 and help end Alzheimer’s!

Officials said that locals need to remember that all parking gates are cash only. The Swap Meet & Marketplace admission is $2 general per person. If you are 11 years old and under are free. There will be a $1 admission for Kama’aina and Active Military with valid ID.