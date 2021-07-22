Skunk captured in Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials captured a live skunk, via animal trap, at Pier 1 in Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday.

Inspectors from the Department of Agriculture’s Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) were notified Tuesday morning about a possible animal sighting on a container ship deck that arrived on Monday from San Diego.

The team of inspectors searched the vessel but were unable to immediately locate the animal. Six traps were placed and left overnight.

The skunk was captured and determined to be male.

A rabies test is being sent to the mainland. Results are expected within a few days.