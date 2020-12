KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A live skunk was captured at Kahului Pier on Maui on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

It happened in the morning.

Officials say the animal was spotted roaming around a container yard by a biologist surveying for stranded sea bird fledglings.

Department of Agriculture inspectors captured the skunk, which measured about 15 inches long.

The skunk was tested for rabies.