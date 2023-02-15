HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Customer Services is reminding residents that the quickest way to complete transactions at drivers licensing centers and satellite city halls is by scheduling an appointment.

Last year there was a 30% decrease in the utilization of AlohaQ, the city’s online appointment reservation system, for booking basic government services such as vehicle registration renewal.

The Department of Customer Service said driver licensing centers and satellite city halls saw the doubling of in-person services reaching a record-high of 408,915 bookings at their locations in the City and County of Honolulu in 2021. Since the increase in services more residents have been opting out of scheduling appointments and choosing to take their chances as a walk in. Choosing stand-by options does not guarantee same day services and does increase wait times.

Kim Hashiro, the director of the city’s Department of Customer Service said, “We are focused on encouraging the public to schedule appointments, which provide the fastest service at our driver licensing centers and satellite city halls, where appointments are often completed in less than 20 minutes,”

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Appointments can be booked up to six months in advance and motorists are urged to cancel an appointment if they no longer need it as a courtesy to those waiting for open slots.

There are a limited quantity of next-day appointments available at all driver licensing centers starting at 3 p.m.