HONOLULU (KHON2) — As temperatures continue to rise this summer, chances are you’ll visit a pool or water park to cool off. You may even feel like sitting and soaking in a jacuzzi.

But before you do, you should know they are prime breading grounds for bacteria that could cause a number of skin infections. Dr. Winnie Suen, Ambulatory Medical Director at Adventist Health Castle, explains the most common conditions, how to identify them and how to treat them.

Who doesn’t enjoy a day at the pool? Swimming, sliding and soaking are excellent ways to beat the summer heat.

As inviting as they may be, the warm, wet environments are havens for bacteria that can cause rashes and infections.

“I don’t want to scare people away from the pool to get their exercise and have some fun, but it is something that they should be aware of,” Suen said.

According to Suen, there are four very common skin conditions you can get from a pool. While they are more common in kids, she said adults can get them too.

The first is Chlorine Rash, which is basically an allergic reaction to the chlorine in the water.

“You may see tiny bumps that come up. Some people may get hives from that, and it may be very itchy,” Suen explained.

The fastest way to resolve it is to stay out of the water, rinse off thoroughly and change your clothes.

The second skin condition you can get from a pool, but more commonly from hot tubs, is Folliculitis.

Suen said this happens when bacteria gets into the skin around the hair follicle. Symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours and include red bumps that fill will puss where the bathing suit touches the skin.

“Sometimes that will resolve on its own. Other times it can lead more to a larger infection. With that, you can use a topical antibiotic.”

The third skin condition is Impetigo.

“You can start off with little bumps then it turns into more of a crusty type of look, oftentimes it’s on the face,” she explained.

Impetigo is a highly contagious bacterial infection. It usually infects kids ages 2-5 years of age, but anyone can get it.

The bumps and blisters usually show up about 10 days after exposure. Because it’s so contagious extra care should be taken to avoid spreading it to other family members.

“It may or may not need antibiotics,” Suen said.

The fourth skin condition, and potentially most serious, is Cellulitis, which happens when bacteria gets into an open wound or even an unhealed tattoo.

Symptoms include tenderness, pain, blisters. Left unchecked you could also get fever and chills if the bacteria gets into your system.

“Cellulitis, if it progresses and gets to your system, it can progress to a bad infection,” Suen said. “Can you get really, really sick from it? Yes, you can.”

Suen suggests seeing your doctor if you get any type of a rash that lasts for more than a couple of days, especially because all of these skin conditions start off looking the same.

She said you can also use over the counter anti-itch creams or medicines to help relieve the itch.

Whenever you go to a public pool, jacuzzi or water park there’s one thing Dr. Suen said you should pay attention to that she considers a red flag.

“If it looks unclean, I would think twice about going in,” Suen said. “If you see a film of scum of some sort that you’re wondering what that is, maybe think twice.”

The best thing to do after swimming in any pool, or even at the beach, is to rinse off thoroughly, make sure to change out of your wet clothes as soon as possible.

The City Department of Parks & Recreation operates about 20 pools on Oahu.

“All of our pools have showers for people to rinse off beforehand and after,” said Nate Serota, Dept. of Parks & Recreation communications.

He said they also check the pH and chlorine levels in the pools multiple times a day and vacuum the pools several times a week.

“We have quite a strict set of safety standards and cleanliness standards when it comes to our city park pools,” Serota explained. “And if it doesn’t meet those standards, then we will not open it for public usage.”