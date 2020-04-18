Skateboarder in critical condition after collision on Punchbowl Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A 41-year-old male skateboarder was riding northbound in the southbound lanes of Punchbowl Street near S. Beretania Street as a 59-year old male was traveling in his vehicle going southbound on Punchbowl Street.

This happened at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

For unknown reasons, the 41-year-old male skateboarder lost control and then collided into the vehicle of the 59-year-old male.

Initially, the 41-year-old male was taken to an area hospital in good condition, but his condition was later downgraded to critical condition.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors to this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.