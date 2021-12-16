Skateboarder critically injured in Kamuela traffic collision

WAIMEA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department sent out a press release on Dec. 16 and said a 20-year-old Kamuela male skateboarder suffered severe injuries following a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Puanuanu Place in Kamuela on Dec. 15.

According to HPD, a red 1988 Nissan Hardbody pickup truck was heading west on Mamalahoa Highway when it struck the skateboarder who was riding in the westbound lane of traffic. The rider was then ejected off the skateboard.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The skateboarder was transferred to North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment where he is currently listed in critical condition. HPD said the driver of the Nissan pickup, a 31-year-old Kamuela man, was not injured in the crash.

Police say speed or impairment are factors in the collision. Hawai’i police are investigating this incident and tipsters may anonymously call Crimestoppers at 808-961-8300.