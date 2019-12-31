Six swimmers rescued from Kauai waters on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lifeguards rescued six people in distress from waters off Po‘ipū Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m., a group of six people were swimming at Po‘ipū Beach when they became distressed in rough waters.

Lifeguards from the Nukumoi tower entered the water and first attended to two swimmers, a male and female, who were both unresponsive. As one lifeguard was bringing in the unresponsive male to shore on a rescue board, he administered chest compressions. The male, age 37 of California, regained consciousness in the water and was brought to shore for further assessment.

The unresponsive woman was brought to shore where lifeguards immediately administered CPR. She regained a pulse as Kōloa firefighters arrived on scene, where they provided additional assistance. The woman, 32, of California, was transported to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment.

Lifeguards from the Po‘ipū tower brought the four other distressed swimmers safely to shore.