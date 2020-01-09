Six people in serious condition after ATV crash at Kualoa Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An ATV accident at Kualoa Park sent six people to the hospital on January 8, around 5:30 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, they responded with three ambulances and a supervisor to the scene for an ATV incident.

When EMS arrived, they administered advanced life support for six people, who were on the ATV that hit a tree — three men, 62, 78 and 48, and three women, 62, 30 and 47.

They were all transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

The people in the crash are visitors from Korea, according to EMS.