Six people escape a Kalihi apartment fire on Owen Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a building fire in Kalihi on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they responded to the scene at 942 Owen Street with six units staffed with 22 personnel.

Upon arrival, responders found a four-story apartment building with smoke and flames coming from the left side of the building.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations to suppress the flames and prevent further fire spread.

The fire was brought under control at 12:58 p.m. and extinguished at 1:00 p.m.

Fire officials reported that six people — two men, a woman, and two female children, and one male child — escaped their unit after seeing smoke.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time.  Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. 

No other injuries were reported for this incident.

