Six out of the nine officer-involved shootings this year resulted in a casualty

In six of the nine officer-involved shootings this year, the suspect was killed. In nearly all of the cases the suspect had previous run-ins with the law.

The first officer-involved shooting of the year happened at the end of January in Kalihi; the suspect had 12 prior convictions. In February, police shot and killed a man near the Mililani Walmart; he was out on supervised release. In July, police shot a man who was out on parole following a conviction for attempted murder. And in November, a suspect believed to be linked to a rash of crimes on Oahu was killed in Kapolei.