HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bill that could prevent lying or sitting on public sidewalks in the Kapalama area is advancing.

The Honolulu City Council passed the measure today on the first reading that expands the Sit-Lie ban which is already in place in Downtown Chinatown and in 17 other neighborhoods on Oahu.

The bill bans lying or sitting on public sidewalks between 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Some council members voting for the measure said more needs to be done in order to fix the houseless problem in the city.

The bill is now on its way to the committee for another public hearing.