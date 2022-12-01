Officials from Honolulu City and Sakai City, Japan during a Sister City agreement at Honolulu Hale on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the mayor of Sakai City in Japan recently signed a sister city agreement.

The ceremony held at Honolulu City Hall was the first time the mayors met in person.

The sister-city relationship comes at an opportune time as both cities recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“Given everything we’ve been through the last couple of years I think we’re all in a different state of mind of wanting to help each other,” said Blangiardi. “So I’m looking forward very much to exploring those opportunities with mayor Hashimoto.”

The sister city agreement reaffirms the established relationship Sakai City has with Honolulu, which previously has brought to Waikiki the spectacular fireworks display the City is known for.